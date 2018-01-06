 Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers toward son’s recovery – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers toward son’s recovery – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers toward son's recovery
Vanguard
Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for praying for her and her only son Yusuf, who recently was involved in a motorbike accident in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory. Yusuf Buhari Aisha Buhari
APC youth commend Buhari for treating son in NigeriaDaily Trust
Aisha Buhari recuperates, opens up on YusufDaily Post Nigeria
Minister, three professors treating Buhari's sonTheCable

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.