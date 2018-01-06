Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers toward son’s recovery – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers toward son's recovery
Vanguard
Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for praying for her and her only son Yusuf, who recently was involved in a motorbike accident in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory. Yusuf Buhari Aisha Buhari …
APC youth commend Buhari for treating son in Nigeria
Aisha Buhari recuperates, opens up on Yusuf
Minister, three professors treating Buhari's son
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!