Aisha Buhari Thanks The Igbo Nurse, Eze Eberechukwu.. Other Doctors Who Helped Her Son After His Bike Accident (Photo)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, who has been bedridden, after involving in a motorbike accident, where he suffered injuries on his head and limb, is now in stable condition, according to reports. Yusuf Buhari was involved in a bike crash, on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory and was rushed […]

