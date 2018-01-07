Aiteo/CAF award : Amuneke thumbs up CAF

By George Aluo

Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke has given a pat on the back to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what he called “the better packaged” African footballer of the year award which took place Thursday in Accra, Ghana.

Amuneke a winner of the award in 1994 told Sunday Sunsports after the event that CAF and the new sponsor of prestigious show deserve kudos.

“What we saw today is good for African football. I m impressed with what the new leadership of CAF is doing, especially their decision to recognize ex-internationals who in their heyday did Africa proud.”

Amuneke who handed over the coach of the year award to Egypt’s Hector Cupper had before presenting the award thumbed up organizers of the event.

Amuneke was one of the several football legends that graced the Accra show courtesy of the sponsors, Aiteo.

Apart from gracing the show, the soccer legends played major roles on the night, with former Ivorian skipper, Didier Drogba serving as one of the comperes alongside South African diva Carol Tshabalala.

Some of the African soccer legends that were in Accra included Morocco’s Mohammed Timoumi, Algeria’s Ladger Belloumi, Nigeria’s Victor Ikpeba and Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o who presented the young player of the year award to Zambia’s Patson Daga.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

