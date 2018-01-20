Ajimobi Boycotts Inauguration Of Buhari, Osinbajo Campaign Office In Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi on Saturday boycotted inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo South West campaign office organised by the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu in Ibadan. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony the Minister accused Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi of insincerity. It was observed that the governor who was billed to be the […]

The post Ajimobi Boycotts Inauguration Of Buhari, Osinbajo Campaign Office In Ibadan appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

