Ajimobi, Shittu face off: Your actions injurious to APC – Oke Ogun LG chairmen

Chairmen from 10 Local Governments Areas and Local Council Development Authority (LCDAs) in Oke-Ogun geo-political zone in Oyo State, have accused the Minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, of causing tension and disaffection in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The council helmsmen while reacting to a letter written by Mr. Shittu […]

Ajimobi, Shittu face off: Your actions injurious to APC – Oke Ogun LG chairmen

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

