Ajimobi suspends training over death of three school principals

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has ordered the suspension of the ongoing capacity building workshop for members of the state’s School Governing Boards in honour of the four participants and a commercial bus driver who died in an accident on Oyo-Ogbomoso Road, on Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, conveyed the governor’s directive, in a statement.

The deceased, three of whom were secondary school principals, an account officer and the driver of a commercial bus conveying them died in the accident, while six others who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

They were returning to Ogbomoso after attending a workshop organised for members of the SGB by Centre for Organisational and Professional Ethics (COPE), in conjunction with the state ministry of education, science and technology, in Oyo township, when the incident occurred.

Following the governor’s directive, the commissioner said that the training scheduled for Ibarapa/Kajola and Saki/Irepo Zones earlier scheduled for January 25 and 26, had been suspended until further notice.

Besides, Olowofela, who had earlier led a delegation of top government officials on a condolence visit to the families of the deceased, said that government would foot the hospital bill of those still under admission.

While expressing regret over the incident, which he described as unfortunate and shocking, the commissioner condoled with the families of the deceased on behalf of the governor and the government. He prayed for the repose of their souls.

