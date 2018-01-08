AKA’s Crowd Surfing Efforts Backfire Spectacularly [Video]

AKA is a bit of a knob.

Ask anyone from the advertising / PR sector who has worked with him and, unless they’re singing for their supper, they’ll more than likely agree.

He has the biggest ego in South African music (OK, it’s a closely fought battle between him and Steve Hofmeyr), but he does manage to sell out venues and he is knee deep in cash.

He was recently knee deep in fans, too, after a spot of crowd surfing didn’t go to plan. Times LIVE reports:

Security had to assist rapper AKA after the star was mobbed by fans after a crowd surfing attempt went wrong during a recent performance… The attempt failed and soon turned manic as security jumped into the crowd to protect the star, who was wearing jewelry at the time of the incident. As security jumped into the crowd, the sound of what could have been a taser going off was heard.

Nothing like tasering your fans to let them know you’re a man of the people.

The taser sound can be better heard in THIS Twitter video, which was spread far and wide across social media.

Oh well, what more can you expect from someone with a first name like Kiernan?

[source:timeslive]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

