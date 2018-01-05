Akpabio gives Gov Emmanuel conditions for 2nd term – Vanguard
The Nation Newspaper
Akpabio gives Gov Emmanuel conditions for 2nd term
Vanguard
UYO—AHEAD of the 2019 general elections in the country, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and a serving senator, Godswill Akpabio, has given conditions under which he will support incumbent Governor Udom Emmanuel's second term ambition. Akpabio …
