Aku Appointed SunTrust Bank Chairman – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Vanguard
|
Aku Appointed SunTrust Bank Chairman
THISDAY Newspapers
The Board of SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has appointed Mr. Jibril J. Aku its Board Chairman. Aku took over from Chief Charles Onyema Ugboko who retired from the board upon attaining the retirement age in compliance with the bank's Articles of …
Suntrust Bank appoints Jibril Aku board chairman
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!