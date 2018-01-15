Akwa Ibom Beauty Queen, Miss Eno Criticized For Sharing Semi-Unclad Photos

Akwa Ibom State beauty queen, Miss Abasiodiong Eno Inyang, winner of Akwa Ibom state 2017/2018 Teen Beauty Pageant has come under heavy criticism online after sharing semi-unclad picture on social media showing her [email protected] @bs and another showing her smoking.

The 20-year-old teen added another year yesterday and celebrated her special day by sharing questionable photos on her Facebook Page.

See what people are saying about the photos below….







