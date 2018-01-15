Akwa Ibom State appoints new SSG

Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem has been appointed the new secretary to Akwa Ibom state government.

In a press statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Hon. Charles Udo and made available to newsmen on Monday, the governor thanked the erstwhile secretary to the state government, Sir Etekemba Umoren and wishes him well in all his future endeavors.

The press statement reads:

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has announced the immediate appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as Secretary to State Government.

This appointment is part of a continuous effort to rejig the governance structure of state which started with the swearing-in of 2 new commissioners less than two months ago.

Dr. Ekuwem; who replaces Sir Etekemba Umoren, holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering Physics, Masters Degree in Physics, Masters Degree in Electronic & Electrical Engineering (Microcomputer-based Instrumentation and Control Engineering) and a PhD in Electronic and Electrical Engineering (Computer-based Instrumentation and Control Engineering).

Until his appointment, Dr. Ekuwem was the Founder and CEO of Teledom Group, a former National President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and a former President of Nigeria Internet Group (NIG). He is the immediate past Chairman of the Board of Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority ( NEPZA ), NEPZA.

He hails from Ofi Uda in Mbo Local Government.

The newly appointed Secretary to State Government will be sworn-in at 2pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Government House Banquet Hall, Uyo.

The Government of Akwa Ibom State thanks the erstwhile Secretary to State Government Sir Etekemba Umoren for his services to the state and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Signed

Charles Udoh

Hon. Commissioner

Ministry of Information & Strategy

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

