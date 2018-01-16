Akwa Utd: We won’t disappoint in Africa -Maikaba

• Bassey thumbs up new recruits

By George Aluo

Akwa United manager, Abdul Maikaba is confident his side would do well in the continent where they are flying Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Maikaba exuded the confidence after their 2-0 victory over Rangers in last weekend’s league opener, even as club chairman, Paul Bassey thumbed up the new recruits who were in action against the Enugu Flying Antelopes.

Maikaba told Daily Sunsports that he is happy the domestic league has started ahead of the club’s continental campaign. He said the club would have been in perfect shape before their very first game against Gambian side, Banjul FC early next month.

“There is nothing to worry about our continental campaign. I have a good side and with the league now on, we would have blended well before hitting Gambia. The players and the team would get better with every game. We may have won against Rangers, but I must tell you there is a whole lot of work to do,” Maikaba said.

Club chairman Bassey said his joy stems from the fact that the players signed on during the transfer season have clearly shown they are in Akwa to add value to the club.

It would be noted that the two goals against Rangers were scored by the club’s new recruits even as the MVP of the game also went the way of a debutant.

Former Enyimba midfielder Kester Kelly banged in the first goal against Rangers, while central defender, Dennis Nya signed from Lobi Stars got the second goal. Rising star, Aniekeme Asuquo who was signed on from Akwa Starlets was named MVP after his five star performance.

“I m happy our new signings have shown in the very first game that they are in the team to add value to our campaign this season. Kester, Nya and Asuquo proved today that we made no mistake going for them. I want to commend the entire team for starting on a bright note. We have dedicated this team to God before the start of the season and we are confident he will crown our efforts with success,” Bassey said.

