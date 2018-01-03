 Al-Hikmah University M.A Qualifying Examination Date 2017/2018 Announced. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Al-Hikmah University M.A Qualifying Examination Date 2017/2018 Announced.

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all postgraduate students of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin that the School of Postgraduate Studies Qualifying Examination Date for the 2017/2018 academic session has been announced. Al-Hikmah University M.A. Qualifying Examination will be conducted on Saturday, 6th January, 2018 at 10:00am in the Postgrdaute Lecture Room, Al-Hikmah University, Atere Campus, Ilorin. To See …

The post Al-Hikmah University M.A Qualifying Examination Date 2017/2018 Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.