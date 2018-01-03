Al-Shabaab kills five police officers in northern Kenya – Yeni Şafak English
|
Yeni Şafak English
|
Al-Shabaab kills five police officers in northern Kenya
Yeni Şafak English
The terrorists had 'waylaid the unsuspecting patrol team. It was an ambush', said a police officer. 09:22 January 03, 2018 Anadolu Agency. File Photo. Somali-based al-Shabaab militants killed five police officers Tuesday and burnt a police vehicle in …
