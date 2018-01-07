Al-Shabaab suspects destroy Safaricom mast in Wajir – Daily Nation
Al-Shabaab suspects destroy Safaricom mast in Wajir
A communication mast. Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have on January 7, 2018 destroyed a Safaricom communication mast in Kutulo, Wajir County, paralysing communication. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. A huge explosion was heard when the …
Suspected Al-Shabaab militants cut off communication in Kenya's border town
Communication paralysed in parts of Wajir as Al-Shabaab militants destroy communication mast
Al Shabaab destroy Safaricom communication mast in Wajir attack
