ALAT by Wema named Africa’s Best Digital Bank – The Nation Newspaper
|
ALAT by Wema named Africa's Best Digital Bank
The Nation Newspaper
ALAT, the digital bank powered by Wema Bank, has been named the 'Best Mobile Banking App' and 'Best Digital Bank for 2017' in this year's World Finance Digital Banking Awards. The World Finance Digital Banking Awards, celebrate organisations that lead …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!