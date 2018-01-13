[ALERT] Police use rubber bullets at EFF protest at H&M East Rand Mall – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
[ALERT] Police use rubber bullets at EFF protest at H&M East Rand Mall
Eyewitness News
H&M had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle". Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters protested and trashed H&M stores in Gauteng on 13 January 2018 after a racist advert sparked outrage. Picture …
VIDEOS: EFF storms H&M stores in protest over 'racist' online ad
Shivambu tweets as EFF wrecks H&M store in Menlyn
South Africa: EFF activists trash H&M stores after 'racist' hoodie advert
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!