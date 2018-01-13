 [ALERT] Police use rubber bullets at EFF protest at H&M East Rand Mall – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[ALERT] Police use rubber bullets at EFF protest at H&M East Rand Mall – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

[ALERT] Police use rubber bullets at EFF protest at H&M East Rand Mall
Eyewitness News
H&M had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle". Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters protested and trashed H&M stores in Gauteng on 13 January 2018 after a racist advert sparked outrage. Picture
VIDEOS: EFF storms H&M stores in protest over 'racist' online adCitizen
Shivambu tweets as EFF wrecks H&M store in MenlynIndependent Online
South Africa: EFF activists trash H&M stores after 'racist' hoodie advertBlasting News
Pretoria East Rekord –Sandton Chronicle –News24 –Daily Mail
all 19 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.