 Alex Ekwueme For Burial February 2 | Nigeria Today
Alex Ekwueme For Burial February 2

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The federal government has announced the burial plans of the late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme who passed away on November 15 last year. The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which is saddled with the burial responsibility, said the programme would kick off today with a memorial service in Lagos. […]

