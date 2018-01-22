Alexis Sanchez will earn more than Pogba and De Gea put together… the huge sums revealed – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Alexis Sanchez will earn more than Pogba and De Gea put together… the huge sums revealed
Express.co.uk
ALEXIS SANCHEZ will earn more than Paul Pogba and David De Gea put together at Manchester United. By Jack Wilson. PUBLISHED: 16:33, Mon, Jan 22, 2018 | UPDATED: 17:15, Mon, Jan 22, 2018. Alexis Sanchez GETTY. Alexis Sanchez will earn £500,000 a week at …
Sanchez signing will generate fanfare, just the way Man United like it
Revealed: The Premier League table topped by Man United
Man United warned over Sanchez salary as Pogba is linked with outrageous wage demand
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!