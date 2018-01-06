Alfa Romeo Giulia Doubles Up in Evo Car of The Year 2017

By Bennett Oghifo

I talian marque is the only manufacturer to scoop two spots in evo’s top ten list of the best cars of 2017.

Powered by a 510hp, 600Nm Bi-Turbo V6 petrol engine, the range-topping Giulia Quadrifoglio was crowned evo’s ‘Supersaloon of the Year’. Capable of doing zero to 62mph in just 3.9 seconds and with a top speed of 171mph, the Giulia Quadrifoglio is the most powerful Alfa Romeo ever created for road use.

James Disdal, road test editor at evo, commented: “The glorious Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Supersaloon that’s shot through with the soul of a supercar.”

Meanwhile, the Giulia Veloce, which sits just below the Quadrifoglio in the Alfa Romeo Giulia line-up, was shortlisted in the top ten as evo’s ‘Sports Saloon of the Year’.

With perfect 50:50 weight distribution, the Giulia Veloce blends sporty Italian styling with driving comfort and outstanding performance, thanks to its 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine partnered with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

David Vivian, evo contributing editor, said: “We all agree that the Giulia Veloce looks and feels as if it benefits from all the special parts and effort that went into creating the terrific Giulia Quadrifoglio… making it the best all-round sports saloon you can currently buy.”

Andrew Tracey, Sales and Marketing Director for Alfa Romeo, said: “The acclaim just keeps on coming for the Alfa Romeo Giulia this year. To have two models in the Alfa Romeo Giulia range recognised in evo’s Car of the Year 2017 is a huge achievement for Alfa Romeo and is testimony to the passion and dedication that went into building a beautiful sports saloon with outstanding performance and sector-first technology”.

