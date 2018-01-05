All Mac, iOS devices affected by security flaws – Apple Warns

US tech giant Apple warned that all Mac and iOS devices have been affected by security vulnerabilities in Central Processing Units. In recent days, cybersecurity experts have released information about design flaws in microchips produced or designed by such companies as Intel, AMD and Arm Holdings, which control almost all the chip market. According to […]

The post All Mac, iOS devices affected by security flaws – Apple Warns appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

