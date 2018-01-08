All The Winners From The 75th Golden Globe Awards

The first award show of the season, last night US time was a big one for those in both television and film as the 75th Golden Globe Awards went down at the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The evening was hosted by Seth Meyers, and the big winners included Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Basically, our favourites.

Take a look at all the winners from the night:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird — WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco — WINNER

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade — WINNER

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour — WINNER

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird — WINNER

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist — WINNER

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya — WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Blackish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies — WINNER

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo — WINNER

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water — WINNER

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water — WINNER

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel —WINNER

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None — WINNER

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies — WINNER

David Thewlis, Fargo

And now we wait for the real deal, the Academy Awards, set to take place early March.

In the meantime, it wouldn’t hurt to use the above list as recommendation for what to watch.

