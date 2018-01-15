Allegations That Murdered Durban Woman Worked In Brothel Alongside Her Mother

The elderly farmer who found her…said that he had first noticed a patch of charred cane on a secluded district road near New Hanover.

“I was in the military and I saw some terrible things but what we found that day really shocked me‚” he said…

The farmer said that the smell of petrol was pervasive‚ something he assumed had been used to ignite the fire. Had it not been for drizzle during the night that her body was dragged into the sugarcane‚ the entire field would most likely have burnt.

“They must have dumped her there at night‚” he said.