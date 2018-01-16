 Alleged fake credit alert: Court reserves judgment over N2.5m suit against Diamond Bank | Nigeria Today
Alleged fake credit alert: Court reserves judgment over N2.5m suit against Diamond Bank

Posted on Jan 16, 2018

Justice Angela Otaluka of the FCT High Court, Lugbe, has reserved judgment till Feb. 5 over a N2.5 million fake credit alert allegedly received by Olajide Friday from Diamond Bank arising from a car transaction. Mr Cyril Nwaogu, the Counsel to Friday, a car dealer, while closing his case urged the court to aske Diamond […]

