Alleged Financial Misappropriation: ASUP KADPOLY Petitions EFCC

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Polytechnic chapter has filed a petition to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC over financial misappropriation against the former Acting Rector Dr. Catherine Uloko and the former Bursar Mal Sahabi Bodinga. In a release signed by the Publicity Secretary of the chapter, Abbas Muhammad, the chapter […]

The post Alleged Financial Misappropriation: ASUP KADPOLY Petitions EFCC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

