Alleged Forgery: Court Resumes Sitting In Suit Against LG Chairman

Hearing has commenced in the alleged forgery suit filed by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State Hon. Ikechukwu Daniel Egbo, against the Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Council of Enugu State Hon. Sunday Ugwu, at a High Court of Enugu State presided over by Justice K. I. Okpe. Hon. […]

The post Alleged Forgery: Court Resumes Sitting In Suit Against LG Chairman appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

