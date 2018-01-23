 Alleged Herbalist Collects N190m ‘To Cure An Illness’ | Nigeria Today
Alleged Herbalist Collects N190m ‘To Cure An Illness’

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Adeniyi Adewunmi a 43-year-old herbalist, or what you would call a witch doctor, has been arrested by police in Lagos for defrauding a businessman, Lawrence Akanbi of N190m. The suspect and victim met in February 2016, when the businessman was looking for somebody to help him with diabetes, asthma and spiritual attacks. Akanbi met the […]

