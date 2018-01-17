 Alleged N92m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ex-Nasarawa Gov’s Son, Adamu – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alleged N92m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ex-Nasarawa Gov’s Son, Adamu – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Alleged N92m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ex-Nasarawa Gov's Son, Adamu
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Mohammed Adamu, son of former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu. Adamu was arraigned on Wednesday alongside one Felix Ojiako on five counts of money laundering before Justice J
Money laundering: EFCC arraigns Ex-Nasarawa State Governor's son, Nuraini AdamuVanguard
EFCC to arraign Ex-Nasarawa governor's son for trial over alleged N92m contractDaily Post Nigeria
EFCC arraigns ex-governor's son for alleged N92m fraudInformation Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper –Naija News –Lagos (press release)
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.