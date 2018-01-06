 Allegri: Dybala Cannot Play No. 9 For A Big Club | Nigeria Today
Allegri: Dybala Cannot Play No. 9 For A Big Club

Posted on Jan 6, 2018

Massimiliano Allegri has stated that his charge, Paulo Dybala cannot play centre forward for a big club. And intend to hold on to him.

The Argentina international had a fine start to the season and attracted interest from United and Barcelona.

Dybala has been compared with Messi, but a switch to Barcelona and Old Trafford has not materialised

The 24-year-old has suffered a dip in form since then, and a sour relationship with Allegri does not seem to get better, with the Italian questioning his ability to lead the line for a big club.

Allegri told reporters of the South American’s role: “He cannot play centre-forward for a big club, where the distance to goal is much shorter.

“Just look at his best goals for Juve, they’re often when he’s running from deeper positions.”

The post Allegri: Dybala Cannot Play No. 9 For A Big Club appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

