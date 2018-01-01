 Allow your children choose careers : Mother of former Miss Nigeria advises parents | Nigeria Today
Allow your children choose careers : Mother of former Miss Nigeria advises parents

Mrs Obiageli Obiadi, the mother of the immediate past Miss Nigeria, Chioma  Obiadi,  has advised parents to allow their children and wards pursue academic careers of  their choices  instead of dictating to them. Mrs Obiadi told  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that  young girls should be allowed to  choose what they wanted…

