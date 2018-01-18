“Alternative Music Is Growing Fast In Nigeria” – Dare Art Alade (WATCH VIDEO)

Nigerian singer and vocalist, Dare Art Alade has revealed that the alternative music is now becoming more acceptable in Nigeria when compared to what is obtainable in the past.

In an interview with HIPTV, Dare Alade pointed out that the relentless efforts of other alternative singers like Adekunle Gold, Simi, Bez and himself has made the genre fast becoming more acceptable in Nigeria.

Watch Video Below;

The post “Alternative Music Is Growing Fast In Nigeria” – Dare Art Alade (WATCH VIDEO) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

