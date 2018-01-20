Alvan Ikoku NCE Evening/Weekend Admission List 2017/2018 Released.
The Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education wishes to inform all students who applied for First Batch NCE Evening & Weekend Programme (EWP) admission that the Admission List is out for the 2017/2018 academic session. Click Here to View NCE Evening & Weekend 1st Batch List Successful candidates should take the following steps for their …
The post Alvan Ikoku NCE Evening/Weekend Admission List 2017/2018 Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!