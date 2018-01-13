AMAA 2018: Organisers Call for Entries – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
AMAA 2018: Organisers Call for Entries
THISDAY Newspapers
The 14th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the Premier Africa's film awards countdown has begun and the Africa Film Academy cordially inviting filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary works for consideration in nearly 30 …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
