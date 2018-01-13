AMAA 2018: Organisers Call for Entries – THISDAY Newspapers



The 14th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the Premier Africa's film awards countdown has begun and the Africa Film Academy cordially inviting filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary works for consideration in nearly 30 …



