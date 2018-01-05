AMAA announces entry deadlines for 2018 – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
AMAA announces entry deadlines for 2018
Information Nigeria
The Africa Film Academy (AFA) has invited filmmakers to submit their films for the 14th edition of its annual Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), scheduled for June 2, 2018. The film entry areas include Feature length films, Shorts, Animation and …
