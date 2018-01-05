 AMAA announces entry deadlines for 2018 – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AMAA announces entry deadlines for 2018 – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

AMAA announces entry deadlines for 2018
The Nation Newspaper
The Africa Film Academy (AFA) has invited filmmakers to submit their films for the 14th edition of its annual Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), scheduled for June 2, 2018. The film entry areas include Feature length films, Shorts, Animation and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.