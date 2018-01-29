Amaechi, former speakers hold close-door meeting
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, at the weekend hosted the ex-Speakers Forum meeting in his house in Abuja. Amaechi, was former chairman of the forum, while Governor Samuel Lalong of Plateau State is the current Chairman. The meeting had in attendance over 80 members and may not be unconnected to the 2019 election. The forum, […]
Amaechi, former speakers hold close-door meeting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!