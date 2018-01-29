Amaechi speaks on new minimum wage

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has urged the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage to speed up the process of determining the new minimum wage for workers. Lawrence Amaechi, newly-elected President of the NCSU, made the call in Abuja on Sunday. In a statement he signed, Amaechi said “we are aware that the new […]

