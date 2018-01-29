 Amaechi speaks on new minimum wage | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amaechi speaks on new minimum wage

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has urged the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage to speed up the process of determining the new minimum wage for workers. Lawrence Amaechi, newly-elected President of the NCSU, made the call in Abuja on Sunday. In a statement he signed, Amaechi said “we are aware that the new […]

Amaechi speaks on new minimum wage

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.