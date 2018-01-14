Amaechi urges Ikwerre youths to mobilise for INEC voter’s registration

Mr Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, on Saturday urged members of Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) Worldwide to mobilise for the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Voter’s Registration exercise. Amaechi, the grand patron of IYM, made the call during a reception organized by the group to honour him at Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of […]

The post Amaechi urges Ikwerre youths to mobilise for INEC voter’s registration appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

