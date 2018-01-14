Amaechi urges Ikwerre youths to mobilise for INEC voter’s registration
Mr Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, on Saturday urged members of Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) Worldwide to mobilise for the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Voter’s Registration exercise. Amaechi, the grand patron of IYM, made the call during a reception organized by the group to honour him at Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of […]
