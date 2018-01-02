 Amakye Dede installed chief at Agogo – GhanaWeb | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Entertainment


GhanaWeb

The Omanhene of Asante Akyem Agogo, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong has conferred an honorary chieftaincy title on legendary highlife artiste, Amakye Dede at a colourful ceremony held at Agogo on 1st January 2018. His stool name is Berima Okyeredom Amakye
