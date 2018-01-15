Ambode appoints Idowu Ajanaku Special Adviser on information

Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode has approved the appointment of Idowu Ajanaku as the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy. A letter signed by the Head of Service, Mrs. Folasade Sidikatu Adesoye, said the appointment was in line with Ambode’s vision to strengthen the information machinery in the State with the aim of making it […]

