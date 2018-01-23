 Ambode bans NURTW activities on Lagos Island | Nigeria Today
Ambode bans NURTW activities on Lagos Island

Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of all union activities on the Island indefinitely. The decision was taken following the crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos Island Chapter. Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who announced this after a Security Council Meeting held at the Lagos House, Alausa and […]

