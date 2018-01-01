Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa see better Nigeria in 2018 – The Punch
The Punch
Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa see better Nigeria in 2018
The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode; the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; and the representative of the Lagos East District in the Senate, Gbenga Ashafa, on Sunday expressed optimism that 2018 would be rewarding for …
