Ambode vows to clean up Lagos, seeks residents’ cooperation – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ambode vows to clean up Lagos, seeks residents' cooperation
Vanguard
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday assured residents that waste deposited on major highways and streets around the state would no longer be visible in a couple of weeks. Ambode spoke at the Lagos House, Ikeja after inaugurating the new …
Resurgence Of Waste 'll Soon Be Over – Ambode
