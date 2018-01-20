 Ambode Vows To Clean Up Lagos State | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambode Vows To Clean Up Lagos State

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday assured the states residents that waste deposited on major highways and streets around the state would no longer be visible in a couple of weeks.

The Governor spoke at the Lagos State House, Ikeja after inaugurating the new board of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC).

The Special Adviser on Education, Mr Obafela Bank-Olemoh who represented the governor, said the new waste management policy of government encapsulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) was designed to holistically address the challenges in the sector.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“Let me assure the people that in the coming weeks, there will be improvement. We are already witnessing a high-level of improvement; we promise that throughout this week and throughout next week, people will see a marked improvement in our state as more equipment come into the country and we are able to deploy the equipment accordingly,” he said.

“We are all living witnesses to the restructuring we are trying to do in the environmental sector. That restructuring culminated in the introduction of CLI, which is focused at ensuring that the way we clean Lagos is comparable to what is being done in first class cities in the world.”

“As a result, we are changing the way the environment in Lagos is being managed, and to help us to achieve that, this Sanitation Corps is important. More importantly now is to speak to the fact that yes, we are having some challenges in the area of waste management in Lagos today.”

“We all live in Lagos, but I want to reaffirm that we are doing everything to ensure that this becomes a thing of the past. Beyond the fact that we are clearing waste, the CLI is also ensuring that we have landfill sites; not dumping sites but landfill sites, where the waste generated in Lagos can be recycled and re-engineered and also resold so that we can create wealth and a new business for Lagosians to tap into.” He said.

The post Ambode Vows To Clean Up Lagos State appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.