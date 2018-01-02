Ambode welcomes first babies of the year

Bolanle Ambode, wife to the Lagos state Governor joined other officials to welcome the first babies of the year. The first baby of the year was born at 12:05 a.m. Bolanle visited different hospitals in Lagos to welcome them.

On the Island Maternity, Mrs Basirat Ikudaisi gave birth to a baby boy at 12:05 a.m. Bolanle gave the family gifts to welcome the baby to the world on a new year.

Another set of twins, a boy and a girl was named babies of the year, they were born at 12:23 a.m at Ikorodu General Hospital, Lagos to the Family of Mr Adeoye. The babies weighed 2.9 kilogrammes and 3.2kg respectively.

Other new mothers in the hospital received gifts of Mother’s packs, baby gifts and other gifts to support them.

During the sharing of the gifts to the new mothers, Bolanle said : “I am aware that this administration makes health issues a top priority. As part of our own efforts, the health sector has been provided neo-natal care units and other medical equipment to enhance the quality of maternal and child care services.”

