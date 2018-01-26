Ambode’s Special Adviser, Deji Tinubu slumps, dies

The Lagos State Government on Friday confirmed the death of Mr Deji Tinubu, the Special Adviser on Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode. The government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan, expressed shock and disbelief’ over the sudden death of Tinubu. According to Bamigbetan, Tinubu, a […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

