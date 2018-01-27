Ambulance bomb kills 63, injures 151 in Kabul: officials – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Ambulance bomb kills 63, injures 151 in Kabul: officials
Daily Mail
An explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 63 people and wounding 151 others, officials said, in one of the biggest blasts to rock the war-torn city in recent years. The Taliban-claimed assault …
