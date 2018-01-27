 Ambulance bomb kills 63, injures 151 in Kabul: officials – Daily Mail | Nigeria Today
Ambulance bomb kills 63, injures 151 in Kabul: officials – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in World


Ambulance bomb kills 63, injures 151 in Kabul: officials
An explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 63 people and wounding 151 others, officials said, in one of the biggest blasts to rock the war-torn city in recent years. The Taliban-claimed assault
Kabul attack: Taliban kill 63 with ambulance bomb in Afghan capitalBBC News
Ambulance used in Kabul suicide bombing that killed at least 63, officials sayFox News
The Latest: Official: 63 dead, 151 wounded in Afghan attackWashington Post
Aljazeera.com –New York Post –NBCNews.com –WPXI Pittsburgh
