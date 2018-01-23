 AMCON Reacts To Nwankwo Kanu’s Statement Over Property Seizure – The Whistler NG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AMCON Reacts To Nwankwo Kanu’s Statement Over Property Seizure – The Whistler NG

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Whistler NG

AMCON Reacts To Nwankwo Kanu's Statement Over Property Seizure
The Whistler NG
Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON has faulted the claim made by Super Eagles legend, Nwankwo Kanu, that it illegally seized a hotel located in Victoria Island, Lagos, belonging to him. Recall that the former captain of the country's
AMCON Urges The Public To Disregard Kanu's Misrepresentations Over Hadley ApartmentNigeria News
Why we seized Kanu Nwankwo's Hardley Apartments: AMCONThe Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog)
Kanu's Hotel: We are yet to decide— AMCONRoyal News (satire) (press release) (blog)
New Telegraph Newspaper
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.