 American Charged with Attempting to Overthrow Zimbabwe Government After calling Mugabe ‘Sick Man’ Freed ‘For Now’ – Newsweek | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

American Charged with Attempting to Overthrow Zimbabwe Government After calling Mugabe ‘Sick Man’ Freed ‘For Now’ – Newsweek

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Newsweek

American Charged with Attempting to Overthrow Zimbabwe Government After calling Mugabe 'Sick Man' Freed 'For Now'
Newsweek
An American woman charged with attempting to overthrow the Zimbabwean government after allegedly calling then-President Robert Mugabe a "sick man" has been freed. Martha O' Donovan, who reportedly grew up in New Jersey and was working for political
Zimbabwe Court Drops Subversion Case Against AmericanVoice of America
Zimbabwe court drops subversion charges against US womanCNN
American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe freed 'for now'Times Colonist
KTLA –Business Day –Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog) –Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release)
all 20 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.