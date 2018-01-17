America’s 10 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Who even buys albums anymore?

In an age of both legal and illegal downloads, streaming and file sharing, you might be wondering how anyone is able to put together a list of top-selling albums of all time.

Not to worry, the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) has your back.

Tapping into their data, the RIAA measured the list according to “certified units” sold and it’s fascinating to see who sits where.

Here are the top 10:

10. The Beatles — “The Beatles” (“The White Album”)

Certified units: 19 million

Yes, that is the album cover.

9. Shania Twain — “Come On Over”

Certified units: 20 million

8. Fleetwood Mac — “Rumours”

Certified units: 20 million

7. Garth Brooks — “Double Live”

Certified units: 21 million

6. AC/DC — “Back In Black”

Certified units: 22 million

5. Pink Floyd — “The Wall”

Certified units: 23 million

4. Led Zeppelin — “Led Zeppelin IV”

Certified units: 23 million

3. Billy Joel — “Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2”

Certified units: 23 million

2. Eagles — “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)”

Certified units: 29 million

1. Michael Jackson — “Thriller”

Certified units: 32 million

Surprised? King of Pop, ek se.

[source:businessinsider]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

